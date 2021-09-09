Brokerages Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 36,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,622. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

