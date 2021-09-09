Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

