Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.
