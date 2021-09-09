Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:MD opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

