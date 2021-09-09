Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post $55.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.64 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 4,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

