Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

