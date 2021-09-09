Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 54.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,355 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 139.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 134,037.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

