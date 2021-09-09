Brokerages Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,091 shares of company stock worth $26,554,452. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.17. 70,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,675. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

