Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target at $18.78

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.