Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $100.50

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ashland Global by 30.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

