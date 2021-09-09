Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $61.80

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 204.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

