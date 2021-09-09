Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$7.54

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CPG opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.94. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

