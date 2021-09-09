Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $159.50

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 197,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,130. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

