Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $16.80

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provention Bio by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

