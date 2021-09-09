Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $20.45

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMMCF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$17.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

