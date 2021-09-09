Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target at $6.34

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826,789. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

