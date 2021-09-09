Brokers Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -65.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares in the company, valued at C$173,325. Insiders sold 214,550 shares of company stock worth $341,190 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

