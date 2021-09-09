Brokers Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $50,573,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.