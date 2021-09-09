BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 485,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,471,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

