BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $16.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSRTF. Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

BSRTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

