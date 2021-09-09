Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.76 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

