Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

