Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Bunge comprises approximately 1.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

