Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

