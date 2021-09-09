Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 15,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$18,825.00 ($13,446.43).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,242 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,502.82 ($1,073.44).

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$10,935.00 ($7,810.71).

On Monday, August 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 65,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$76,895.00 ($54,925.00).

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Siegling purchased 67,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.