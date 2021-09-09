Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $85.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
