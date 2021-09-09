Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

