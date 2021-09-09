California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.35

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get California Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,510,182 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,707.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.