Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post sales of $788.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $790.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

