Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $776,900.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMBM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 275,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

