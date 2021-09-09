Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $776,900.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CMBM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 275,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
