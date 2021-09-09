Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

CPT stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 630,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,596,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,963,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

