Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.16

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 83659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -574.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

