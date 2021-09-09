Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.63

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 196807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

