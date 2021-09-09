Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.19

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.19 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$827.14 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

