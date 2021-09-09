Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 212,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

