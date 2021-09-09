Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$170.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as C$161.15 and last traded at C$159.56, with a volume of 273489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.