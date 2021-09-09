Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CNQ traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$42.56. 6,375,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,011,800. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders have sold 127,246 shares of company stock worth $5,554,673 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

