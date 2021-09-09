Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 6.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

