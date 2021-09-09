Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.