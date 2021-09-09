Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $90.59 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at $38,717,250.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.