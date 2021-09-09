CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.