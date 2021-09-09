CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. CarMax posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

