Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Financial Comparison

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.50 $24.80 million $0.17 40.59 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 16.41 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

