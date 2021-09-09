Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 336,518 shares.The stock last traded at $41.03 and had previously closed at $39.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

