CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

