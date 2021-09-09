CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.25

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 14730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.
CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
