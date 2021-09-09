CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.25

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 14730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

