CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CCDBF stock remained flat at $$57.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

