CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CCDBF stock remained flat at $$57.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

