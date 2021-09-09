Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $569.47. 11,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.19 and its 200-day moving average is $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

