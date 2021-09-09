Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 14,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

