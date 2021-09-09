Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $244.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,843. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

