Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 7,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,884. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.