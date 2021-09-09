Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 98,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

